Multiple potential buyers for Holcim Russia

More than 30 potential buyers have expressed an interest in Holcim’s Russia business, according to Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim. Holcim announced in March that it plans to exit the Russia market following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The process has started, it has to be done with very great diligence. We have had many inquiries,” Mr Jenisch told Reuters. “We don't expect to write it off completely, I would hope this business has a value. You have to give us a couple of months to get more clarity.”

Holcim currently runs three cement plants in Russia including OJSC Volskcement, Kolomna Cement and the Ferzikovo plant. It also has white cement production at Kolomna Cement. Russia accounts for less than one per cent of Holcim’s global sales.