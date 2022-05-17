Boral and Calix join forces on carbon capture project

ICR Newsroom By 17 May 2022

Boral is partnering with Calix on a new carbon capture project designed to capture up to 100,000tpa of carbon emissions from Boral’s Southern Highlands plant in New South Wales, Australia. Backed by AUD30m (US$21.1m) in funding from the federal government’s carbon capture and technologies hub, Calix’s low emissions intensity lime and cement (LEILAC) technology will be installed at the plant.

According to a report in The Australian, the initial feasibility study stage of the project will take about a year to complete, with front-end engineering and design to follow if the study proves the technology can work at a commercially acceptable cost.

Calix also reportedly entered into a similar agreement with Adbri last year and is also working with a number of European cement producers on trials of its technology.

