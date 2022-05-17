CemNet.com » Cement News » Boral and Calix join forces on carbon capture project

Boral and Calix join forces on carbon capture project

Boral and Calix join forces on carbon capture project
By ICR Newsroom
17 May 2022


Boral is partnering with Calix on a new carbon capture project designed to capture up to 100,000tpa of carbon emissions from Boral’s Southern Highlands plant in New South Wales, Australia. Backed by AUD30m (US$21.1m) in funding from the federal government’s carbon capture and technologies hub, Calix’s low emissions intensity lime and cement (LEILAC) technology will be installed at the plant.

According to a report in The Australian, the initial feasibility study stage of the project will take about a year to complete, with front-end engineering and design to follow if the study proves the technology can work at a commercially acceptable cost.  

Calix also reportedly entered into a similar agreement with Adbri last year and is also working with a number of European cement producers on trials of its technology. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Boral Calix Australia Oceania Carbon capture decarbonisation 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com