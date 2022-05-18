Star Cement posts net profit rise

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2022

Star Cement Ltd saw a 24.2 per cent advance in revenues to INR7.49bn (US$96.6m) in the January-March 2022 quarter from INR6.03bn in the corresponding period of the previous year.



The company’s net profit increased 3.6 per cent to INR884.2m in the 1Q22 from INR853m in the 1Q21.

