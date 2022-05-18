Dominican Rep cement market expands 3% in 1Q22

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, cement demand in the Dominican Republic grew by 2.9 per cent YoY, according to Adocem, the country’s cement association.



However, costs of most key inputs have seen a significant hike and particularly energy costs have seen a considerable rise.



"Without a doubt, energy management is a key point in the economic sphere of a cement plant since it makes this industry very susceptible to deficiencies and high tariffs in the electricity sector, as well as to the continuously increasing costs of oil and its derivatives,” said Adocem President, Felix Gonzalez.



In 2021 cement consumption reached 6.5Mt, up from 5.1Mt in 2020, according to Adocem.

