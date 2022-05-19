HeidelbergCement joins First Movers Coalition

HeidelbergCement has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a public-private partnership between the US State Department, the World Economic Forum and forward-thinking companies from different industry sectors.
“We are pleased to actively engage with the First Movers Coalition, and to make a concrete impact towards our joint goals of accelerating new technologies on the way to net-zero,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. “Lowering carbon emissions is our key priority – both through our own ambitious innovation projects, and through pioneering initiatives together with partners. As a producer of heavy building materials, the transport of our products has a substantial impact on our carbon footprint. In this respect, the work of the First Movers Coalition complements our commitments to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.”
As part of its membership, HeidelbergCement commits to the sector ambition for “trucking”, aiming for 30 per cent of the company’s heavy-duty and 100 per cent of medium-duty new truck purchases to be zero-emission trucks by 2030.
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, says: “I welcome HeidelbergCement to the First Movers Coalition, and its commitment to purchasing zero-emissions trucking solutions that the world must focus on scaling up over this critical decade. The First Movers Coalition is a critical pillar of the world's efforts to advance breakthrough zero emissions technologies to decarbonise many of the largest sectors of the global economy and to put us on a track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”
The First Movers Coalition has been created in 2021 as a platform for companies to use their scale and create demand to make emerging clean technologies accessible and scalable.Published under Cement News