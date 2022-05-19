HeidelbergCement joins First Movers Coalition

19 May 2022

HeidelbergCement has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a public-private partnership between the US State Department, the World Economic Forum and forward-thinking companies from different industry sectors.

“We are pleased to actively engage with the First Movers Coalition, and to make a concrete impact towards our joint goals of accelerating new technologies on the way to net-zero,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. “Lowering carbon emissions is our key priority – both through our own ambitious innovation projects, and through pioneering initiatives together with partners. As a producer of heavy building materials, the transport of our products has a substantial impact on our carbon footprint. In this respect, the work of the First Movers Coalition complements our commitments to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions.”

As part of its membership, HeidelbergCement commits to the sector ambition for “trucking”, aiming for 30 per cent of the company’s heavy-duty and 100 per cent of medium-duty new truck purchases to be zero-emission trucks by 2030.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, says: “I welcome HeidelbergCement to the First Movers Coalition, and its commitment to purchasing zero-emissions trucking solutions that the world must focus on scaling up over this critical decade. The First Movers Coalition is a critical pillar of the world's efforts to advance breakthrough zero emissions technologies to decarbonise many of the largest sectors of the global economy and to put us on a track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

The First Movers Coalition has been created in 2021 as a platform for companies to use their scale and create demand to make emerging clean technologies accessible and scalable.

