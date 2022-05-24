Drake Cement inaugurates new finish mill

Ricardo Rizo Patron, chairman of Skanon, the Board of Directors of Skanon Investments and Skanon CEO, Enrique Rozas, visited the Drake Cement plant on 11 May to inauguration the new finish mill at Drake Cement, Paulden, Arizona, USA.
With this new project, Drake Cement and Materials continues to expand, reduce its environmental footprint and improve sustainability while offering high-quality products to its customers. The new mill is a vertical roller mill and the draft environmental report stated that it would have a cement capacity of 30-115tph.
