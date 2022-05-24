Cementos del Tajo starts rail transport for clinker imports

The Toledo company Cementos del Tajo (G2 Hormigón group) will transport clinker by train from the port of Cartagena in southern Spain to Noblejas (Toledo), central Spain. The company has needed a special authorisation from network rail company Adif to take the first load of this product by train from Escombreras.



The railway service foresees a frequency of two weekly trains travel over 400km with approximately 3000t of clinker to reach a total figure between 75,000-150,000t of clinker moved for next year. The connection responds to the increase in traffic of this product in the Cartagena docks, which has reached 126,000t since the beginning of 2022 (+73 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year).

“In a few months, the Escombreras railway connection will allow us to offer a platform that connects with Madrid and the centre of the peninsula”, said Yolanda Muñoz, president of the Cartagena Port Authority. At the same time, she has pointed out that the rail service is not only aimed at transporting clinker or butane, "but we are currently preparing the departure of cereal by rail."

