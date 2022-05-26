Solidia Technologies® receives US DoE grant for CCUS and SCM research

Solidia Technologies® has unveiled plans to widen applications of low-carbon manufacturing technologies for building materials, with support of a US$2.1m grant from the US Department of Energy (DoE).



The New Jersey-based firm wants to use its new funds to develop processes for producing synthetic supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) through direct capture and the utilisation of CO 2 from the flue gas stream of an operating cement plant.

It is hoped Solidia will develop an efficient carbonation method of Solidia Cement™ in la aboratory-scale set-up, and perform tests in mortar and concrete to determine the suitability of this material as a cement replacement in concrete. Each of the above efforts will be funded by DoE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Russell Hill, CEO of Solidia, said, "The DoE funding will advance our CCUS technologies and synthetic SCMs that can be easily integrated into Portland Cement-based concrete formulations, offering manufacturers a solution that is sustainable environmentally and economically, both lowering the carbon footprint and offering an alternative to traditional SCMs, which are in increasingly short supply."

