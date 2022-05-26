Algerian port exports record clinker levels in 4M22

26 May 2022

The port company of Skikda in Algeria has exceeded its annual clinker export target set at 274,907t, by exporting more than 325,000t in the first four months of the year, according to Abdelmalek Hamidecha, the company's communication and information officer.

The increase in clinker exports at the port has been enabled through facilitation measures taken to encourage and support economic operators and promote exports. The clinker was exported from the port to Germany, France, Great Britain, Senegal, Nigeria and Mexico.



Mr Hamidecha added that this quantity of clinker was exported by four operators, including the Groupe Industriel des Ciments d'Algérie (GICA) and the Lafarge Algérie, adding that four quays are dedicated for clinker exports at Skikda.

He also announced the forthcoming acquisition of a new large-format crane with a lifting capacity of 2000tph, the cost of which is estimated at EUR3.393m, in order to facilitate the clinker lifting operation.

Published under