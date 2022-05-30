Vietnamese cement deliveries decline 9% in April

Total cement deliveries in Vietnam fell nine per cent to 5,968,302t in April 2022 when compared with April 2021 and decreased 16 per cent when compared with March 2022, according to the Vietnamese National Cement Association (VNCA). VICEM sales volumes during the month decreased six per cent YoY and 18 per cent MoM to 2,121,931t while sales by other VNCA members saw their sales fall by 10 per cent YoY and 15 per cent MoM to 2,121,931t. Other, non-affiliated cement producers posted a 11 per cent YoY and 15 per cent MoM drop in sales to 2,360,000t in April 2022.



While total export sales fell 24 per cent YoY to 3,267,775t, when compared to the previous month they edged up by one per cent. Clinker exports dropped by 69 per cent YoY and by 32 per cent MoM to 1,328,522t. Cement exports declined by 31 per cent when compared with April 2021 but saw a 53 per cent hike to 1,939,253t when compared with March 2022.



January-April 2022

In the January-April 2022 period total domestic deliveries increased three per cent YoY to 20,705,279t. VICEM sales improved by seven per cent YOY to 7,200,246t, but other VNCA members saw sales slip by three per cent to 4,940,033t. Other Vietnamese cement companies increased their deliveries by two per cent YoY to 8,610,000t.



While the domestic market picked up, the total cement and clinker export market contracted by six per cent to 14,086,478t. Clinker sales were down 16 per cent YoY to 8,166,579t. However, cement sales advanced by 13 per cent YoY to 5,919,899t.

