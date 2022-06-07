Taiwan Cement orders more battery power storage

NHOA SA, formerly Engie EPS, has won an order to deliver a 22MWh battery storage project to Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC).

The system will be an expansion of a 10MW facility being installed at TCC's HePing industrial park. Both units will provide ancillary services to Taiwan's power grid and support the nation’s goal of having 45GW of installed renewable power generation capacity by 2030.

NHOA explained that the expansion was undertaken to widen the range of frequency support services sought by local transmission system operator Taipower. The initial scheme and the second-stage facility are due to become operational later this year.

The projects are part of a larger portfolio of around 160MW/420MWh in capacity that NHOA is developing in Taiwan for TCC. Apart from HePing, the plan also includes 110MWh of projects at TCC's SuAo cement plant. TCC became a 65.15 per cent owner of French utility Engie's energy storage subsidiary in September 2021, reports Renewables Now.

