Boral announces new CEO

ICR Newsroom By 09 June 2022

Boral has named Vik Bansal as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective from December 2022. Mr Bansal, who is currently CEO of InfraBuild, will succeed Zlatko Todorcevski, who will remain in the role of CEO at Boral until the handover to Mr Bansal is completed. Mr Bansal also previously held the position of chief executive of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd, according to Dow Jones Newswire.

“I am excited to be part of Boral’s next phase of creating value for all its stakeholders through a culture of safety, and focus on service, sustainability and simplification,” said Mr Bansal.

