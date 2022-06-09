Construction product study to reduce global warming released

A consortium of European and global trade bodies have published a peer-reviewed study entitled 'Carbon Accounting for Building Materials – An assessment of Global Warming Potential of biobased construction products' undertaken by LBP SIGHT.

Achieving a net-zero carbon economy by 2050 is one of the key objectives of the European Green Deal. The study provides an assessment of the science base behind the conditions of carbon neutrality of bio-based construction products, their substitution effects and a critical assessment of temporary carbon storage benefits.

As conclusion, the research provides several suggestions to establish a policy framework based on a scientific approach:

• applying a full life cycle analysis based on correct methods and scientific data is of critical importance

• to achieve net-zero by 2050, the policy framework should support other possible methods like the decarbonisation of mineral materials and should focus on forest conservation and restoration.

The trade bodies forming the consortium welcome the results of the study which show that the EU and Global Built Environment policies should not promote any type of material over another. It should instead, use the most recent and accurate data and methodology which should be applied to all construction materials at building level to show how to contribute to the decarbonisation of buildings and infrastructures over the whole lifecycle.

The consortium is formed by the European Ceramic Industry Association (Cerame-Unie), the European Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Association (EAACA), the European Calcium Silicate Unit Producers Association (ECSPA), the European Concrete Platform (ECP) - composed of the Federation of the European Precast Concrete Industry (BIBM), the European Cement Association (CEMBUREAU), the European Federation of Concrete Admixtures Associations (EFCA) and the European Ready Mixed Concrete Organization (ERMCO)-, the European Mortar Industry Organisation (EMO) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA).

The full report and executive summary can be found here: www.CA4BM.org

