Cembureau calls MEPs to secure a timely ETS and CBAM agreement

10 June 2022

CEMBUREAU (European Cement Association) expressed its disappointment at the European Parliament plenary votes on the EU Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) and the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

“The EU cement industry needs a strong CBAM to support our decarbonisation efforts and fight carbon leakage. Both draft European Parliament texts on ETS and CBAM contain significant improvements on some key issues – such as CBAM’s watertightness or industrial innovation, which are essential to support our transition to carbon neutrality,” commented Koen Coppenholle, CEO of CEMBUREAU.

“We encourage MEPs to resume negotiations as soon as possible and reach a reasonable compromise on the remaining divisive issues, thereby providing a predictable regulatory framework for the industry,” concluded Mr Coppenholle.

