dy-pack wins EUROSAC Gold Award

After two years of social distancing, the members of EUROSAC got together for a physical congress on 20 May in Bilbao, Spain. Under the theme 'Paper sacks on the move!', around 130 participants discussed recent developments for the fastdeveloping paper sack and sack kraft paper industry. In the focus of discourse were challenges and opportunities of paper sack recycling in Europe.
As one highlight of the congress, the industry’s most remarkable innovations from the past year were presented during the annual EUROSAC Grand Prix Award. The Gold Award went to dy-pack for Tidy, and the Silver Award was handed to Nordic Paper. Crown Van Gelder, Fiorini Packaging and Novidon received Bronze and Public Choice.
After two years of social distancing, the members of EUROSAC got together for a physical congress on 20 May in Bilbao, Spain. Under the theme 'Paper sacks on the move!', around 130 participants discussed recent developments for the fastdeveloping paper sack and sack kraft paper industry. In the focus of discourse were challenges and opportunities of paper sack recycling in Europe.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email