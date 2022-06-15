Suez Cement awards WHRPG project to Korra Energi

15 June 2022

Korra Energi has been awarded a new strategic, 'Waste Heat Recovery for Power Generation (WHRPG) project at Helwan Company (Suez Cement Group), which is affiliated with HeidelbergCement Group.



Korra Energi was pleased to take the lead with such an environmental and eco-friendly and Energy Efficiency application, as it is the first of its kind to be applied in Egypt for the cement industry.



Korra Energi has taken charge of the design and build of the project where wasted heat generated from the preheater and air quenching coolers of the two production lines will be recovered and converted into 20MW of electrical power, improving the facility’s energy efficiency and carbon footprint.

Published under