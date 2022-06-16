Holcim’s Martes-Tolosane plant increases waste treatment facility

16 June 2022

Holcim's Martes-Tolosane plant in France has doubled its waste treatment capacity with the recent modernisation of the kiln with the help of Geocycle. The enhanced capacity will allow the plant to recycle 100,000t of waste (versus an earlier capacity of 40,000t) from 2022.



The recycling of the waste, mainly solid recovered fuels (SRF), will not only reduce the reliance on natural resources but also reduce the plant's carbon footprint and help divert significant volumes of non-recyclable waste (resulting from refusal at sorting) from landfills. Three key circular economy challenges will be solved at once through this kiln modernisation.

