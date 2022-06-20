Kant Cement relines its kilns

Since June 2022 Kant Cement plant JSC (United Cement Group (UCG)) in Kyrgyz Republic has been relining its rotary kiln used for cement production. Lining of this kiln will help reduce heat losses and improve the energy efficiency of the production in general.

The temperature difference in the kiln before and after lining is about 100˚C. The lining works were performed using RMAG-H2 bricks that boast improved wear resistance and longer service life. In addition, HALBOR-400 refractory bricks were also used.

