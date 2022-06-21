Holcim launches world-first 100% recycled clinker

21 June 2022

Holcim has produced the world’s first clinker made entirely of recycled minerals at its plant in Altkirch, France. Making clinker from recycled material is a key breakthrough in driving circular construction. The recycled clinker is fully compliant with European standards and will be used to produce 100 per cent recycled cement. By mixing the 100 per cent recycled cement with recycled water, recycled rebar and other recycled components, 100 per cent recycled concrete is scheduled for delivery in the 3Q22.

Edelio Bermejo, Head of Holcim's Innovation Center: “This breakthrough shows what is possible when you combine Holcim’s unique expertise in recycling with its leadership in cement production. Developing 100 per cent recycled clinker is taking us one step further in our quest to drive circular construction to decarbonise the built environment.”

Producing clinker from 100 per cent recycled material involved a combination of sourcing the right waste streams and designing the best physical layout to re-engineer clinker production. The breakthrough trial in Altkirch used alternative raw materials, ranging from wood ash to waste from mineral processing, largely from local sources.

The work was driven by Holcim’s industry-leading Research and Development Center in Lyon, France, where the company employs over 210 researchers. The Center works in close collaboration with six regional innovation hubs, from Mumbai to Montreal, as well as a network of over 20 technical centres worldwide.

Published under