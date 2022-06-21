Bruks Siwertell completes Colonial Group ship unloader new order

21 June 2022

Bruks Siwertell has completed the installation of a new high-capacity Siwertell ship unloader at Colonial Group’s Georgia Kaolin Terminals in Savannah, Georgia, USA.

“This Siwertell unloader is a great machine, ideally suited for the terminal,” says Bengt Svensson, contract manager at Bruks Siwertell. “It will play a significant role in helping Colonial achieve its ambitious efficiency and environmental goals; early feedback has been extremely positive.”

Bruks Siwertell worked closely with Colonial and its engineering team to develop a customised solution that would successfully integrate with the existing infrastructure at the terminal. “This planning really paid off,” continues Mr Svensson. “We had a very tight window for the installation, to ensure minimal disruption for Colonial’s customers, which meant working long hours, but the result is worth it.”

The flexibility of Siwertell unloader technology enables it to handle various designs and capacities of geared vessels, and supports the company’s switch from bagged cement deliveries to bulk. “Colonial now benefits from the terminal’s increased unloading capacity, which in turn delivers faster vessel turnarounds on the jetty, and with that, cost-savings,” he notes.



Environmental considerations were also a key factor in Colonial’s choice of equipment, and because the Siwertell unloader has an enclosed dry bulk material conveying line, ensuring no dust emissions or spillage, it is permitted to operate within this historic port and complies with its strict environmental regulations.

The Siwertell 490 F-type ship unloader offers high through-ship efficiencies and a rated cement handling capacity of 800tph, discharging vessels up to 55,000dwt.

