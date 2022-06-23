CEMBUREAU asks for speedy CBAM implementation

The European cement association CEMBUREAU has welcomed the adoption of the European Parliament reports on the EU Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) and the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) but states that timely implementation of CBAM is key to support the sector’s transition to carbon neutrality.

"Our sector needs a coherent and predictable regulatory framework to deliver on its carbon neutrality ambitions. The texts adopted today offer significant improvements on key issues – such as the reinforcement of CBAM, the inclusion of indirect emissions, the need for a strong export solution for CBAM sectors, the inclusion of waste incineration in the EU ETS and the support for key breakthrough technologies – which we welcome," commented Koen Coppenholle, CEO of CEMBUREAU. "We, however, regret that the compromise reached suggests delaying CBAM’s implementation by a year, at a time when EU cement imports are growing exponentially."

Eurostat data shows that EU cement imports have increased by 300 per cent in the past five years (2016-21), with specific spikes when the EU carbon price was at the highest (2020: 25 per cent and 2021: 54 per cent). Data available for the first three months of 2022 reveals a further increase of 47 per cent as compared to the same period in 2021. Against this background, CEMBUREAU advocates for setting up of a watertight CBAM, as well as a realistic implementation when it comes to the phase-out of free allocation.

"Looking ahead at trilogue discussions, we call on negotiators to further strengthen CBAM and agree on its timely introduction," added Coppenholle.

