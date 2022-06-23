QuvasayCement cuts costs with Denair compressors

QuvasayCement JSC (United Cement Group) has replaced compressors at its production facility, saving up to US$25,109 annually on electricity costs.

The facility in Uzbekistan installed new Denair DV 315 compressors manufactured by Denair, a Chinese-German company. The new compressors feature low vibration and noise levels, as well as lower oil content in the output airflow for better environmental compliance.

The new compressors have already shown their effectiveness by cutting electricity costs by US$10,462 over the past five months. Electricity is saved thanks to higher performance (95 per cent), adjustable engine speed and the ability to generate compressed air according to the actual consumption.

