Kaliningrad construction sector suffers from cement sanctions

05 July 2022

The restrictions of Russian cement and metals transit to the Kaliningrad region is having an impact on construction in the Russian province.



Anton Alikhanov, governor of the Kaliningrad region, said the the transit of building materials such as cement is the most critical for the regional economy.

"Cement. This is the most challenging for us at the moment. Metals as well. We started experiencing interruptions of cement supplies as early as in spring, because Europeans initiated sanctions covering leasing companies that own railcars carrying cement. There was cement shortage for three weeks. Then we changed these companies and established deliveries," said Mr Alikhanov.

Lithuania earlier halted rail and motor transit of goods under sanctions from Russian regions to the Kaliningrad region.

