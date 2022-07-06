Bangladesh exports rise in FY22

06 July 2022

Bangladesh recorded the highest ever export of commodities, including cement, in FY21-22 (July 2021-June 2022). Bangladesh’s cement industry has earned export revenue of US$9.57m in FY21-22, compared to US$7.26m in the year-ago period. This export trend reflects growth of 31.8 per cent YoY. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

The export value for cement increased by 19.6 per cent, significantly over the government target set for the period,due to increased demand from India. The government’s advanced export target for the cement industry was US$8m for FY21-22, compared to US$7.26m achieved in the previous fiscal year.

Likewise, the country’s total export earnings from other building material shipments witnessed a 34.4 per cent growth in the 12MFY21-22. Aggregate export earnings stood at US$52.08bn against US$38.75bn in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, according to the EPB data. The government had set an export-earning target of US$43.5bn from goods in the FY21-22. Export earnings in the previous fiscal year totalled US$38.75bn.

More than a dozen companies export cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Published under