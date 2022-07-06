Cemex clears beach waste in Oaxaca to produce kiln fuel

06 July 2022

Cemex’s subsidiary Pro Ambiente participated in the clean-up of La Ventanilla beach, Oaxaca, aiming to reduce pollution on Mexico's coasts. The initiative also aims to ensure waste recycling and avoid generating emissions through the circular economy in this important ecotourism destination.

Thanks to the support provided by local communities, the beach was selected to carry out the "United for the Mexican beaches" programme.

During June, beach clean-up activities were carried out that covered 5km of coastline from La Ventanilla beach to the Tonameca River. The collection and cleaning work included separating waste, which was intended to create a recycling chain, as in the case of exotic PET, a type of plastic with added colour commonly used for containers.

This waste is treated by Pro Ambiente to carry out an energy recycling process in a Cemex cement kiln, thus avoiding the generation of CO 2 emissions.

"We have the firm conviction and commitment for caring for the environment, which is why we work hand in hand with companies to simplify the comprehensive management of post-consumer waste. In addition to guaranteeing that waste that currently does not have a chain of recycling is converted into clean energy to produce cement, thus integrating them into a circular economy," said Guillermo Díaz, head of Pro Ambiente.

Thanks to this effort, more than 50,000 plastic bottles were removed, which positively impacted the care of biodiversity and species in the area.



