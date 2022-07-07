Cemex reduces European truck movements to cut CO2

07 July 2022

Cemex’s commitment to decreasing CO 2 emissions by reducing the numbers of truck movements made by its business has resulted in a marked increase in the use of more sustainable transport methods across the European region.

In Poland there was a 28 per cent increase in the volume of aggregates transported by rail over the last year, with material travelling from 11 rail depots to 43 destinations across the country. Using rail over road for this material offers a considerable saving in CO 2 , an equivalent of 31,000t. Meanwhile, in France the business grew the tonnage of aggregates and landfill moved by river barge by nine per cent.

Across the channel, the UK saw a three per cent rise in rail freight volumes. This saved 143,000 road movements and consequently nearly 17,000t of CO 2 from being released into the air. Since 2012 Cemex has increased the amount transported by rail freight in its UK operation by 50 per cent. Finally, Spain has grown its export-import volumes moved by ship by over 50 per cent in just one year, an incredible result.

Matt Wild, VP of supply chain for Cemex Europe, Asia, Middle East Africa, commented: “We have been clear in our intention to cut the carbon emissions generated through our supply chain by accelerating a modal shift from road to rail, river and sea freight.

“It is therefore very satisfying to see how much our European operations have increased their use of these over the past year, helped by our continued investment into these networks; such as opening a new rail depot in Birmingham, UK. These efforts all play a part in our efforts to achieve net zero concrete globally by 2050, as part of our Future in Action strategy. I am excited to see how much we can develop this growth further over the remainder of 2022.”

