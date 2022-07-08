Charah Solutions seals recycled flyash contract

Charah Solutions has been awarded a multi-year contract from a regulated utility for the marketing and sustainable recycling of fly ash in Indiana, USA. The multi-year project will begin in the 3Q22.

Under the terms of the contract, Charah Solutions will be responsible for the utilisation of approximately 150,000tpa of specification grade fly ash. The fly ash will be distributed through Charah Solutions’ MultiSource® materials network, a distribution system of nearly 40 nationwide locations, with international sourcing and distribution. The MultiSource network provides a continuous and reliable supply of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to cement and concrete producers to make concrete, as well as to other customers who beneficially reuse the products. It is anticipated that 100 per cent of the fly ash will be shipped by truck to markets in the Midwest, USA.

Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions president and CEO said, “We are delighted to partner with this Indiana regulated utility to manage their ash marketing needs while supplying our concrete producers with the high-quality material they require and holding true to our environmental commitments and goals to reduce carbon footprint.”

