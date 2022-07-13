Hallett Group launches its Green Cement Transformation project

13 July 2022

The Hallett Group is breaking into Australia’s cement sector by building a AUD125m (US$84.3m) cement plant in Port Augusta to supply green cement. The project has been funded AUD20m by the federal government of Australia.



The building and construction materials supplier will use slag from the Nyrstar Port Pirie smelter and the Liberty Whyaller Steelworks. It will have a separate important and export distribution facility at Port Adelaide. Fly ash will also be supplied by the former Port Augusta power station’s Port Playford legacy ash storage. The Green Cement Transformation project will reduce Australia’s CO 2 emissions initially by 0.3Mta in 2024 and by 1Mta after its expansion in 2025.



A combined supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) processing and green cement blending hub at Port Augusta will be powered by wind and solar energy. It will produce three SCM products, grinding them individually or by inter-grinding and blending them with other activator products sourced through Hallett’s Adelaide distribution hub.

The Port of Adelaide will have a 52,000t cement storage dome built and 15,000t flexible SCM storage as well as a blending and distribution functionality.

