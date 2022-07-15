CemNet.com » Cement News » Krichevtsementnoshifer to obtain voluntary environmental declaration

Krichevtsementnoshifer to obtain voluntary environmental declaration

By ICR Newsroom
15 July 2022


Part of the Belarusian Cement Co Group, Krichevtsementnoshifer’s plant in the Mogilev region of Belarus plans to obtain a voluntary environmental declaration, said the company’s press service.

“At the moment EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) is being registered in the international system, with a unique registration number assigned. We are talking about two brands of cement produced by the enterprise - CEM I 42.5 N and CEM I 42.5 R,” Denis Kozhevnikov, head of Krichevtsementnoshifer’s environmental management department  said.

The company expects to receive the declaration around September this year.

