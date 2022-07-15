Krichevtsementnoshifer to obtain voluntary environmental declaration

Part of the Belarusian Cement Co Group, Krichevtsementnoshifer’s plant in the Mogilev region of Belarus plans to obtain a voluntary environmental declaration, said the company’s press service.
“At the moment EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) is being registered in the international system, with a unique registration number assigned. We are talking about two brands of cement produced by the enterprise - CEM I 42.5 N and CEM I 42.5 R,” Denis Kozhevnikov, head of Krichevtsementnoshifer’s environmental management department said.
The company expects to receive the declaration around September this year.
