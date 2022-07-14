Kant Cement opens new limestone deposit

14 July 2022

Kant Cement Plant JSC (United Cement Group) has started the development of a new limestone deposit at the Agalatas quarry, Kyrgyz Republic. The “Severnaya Gryada” deposit will be able to provide the plant with raw materials, such as limestone with a higher calcium content, in the long term to reduce the consumption of crushed stone and subsequently minimise dust emissions into the air.

Kant Cement plant has been successfully using fly ash as an additive in cement grinding for more than a year. The company acquires more than 65,000tpa of ash and thanks to its use reduces coal waste and significantly improves the environmental safety in the region.

