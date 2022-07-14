10 UltraTech mines receive five-star sustainable management awards

14 July 2022

Ten of UltraTech Cement Ltd’s limestone mines have been awarded a five-star rating for sustainable mine management in FY20-21 by the Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines.

UltraTech was awarded the ratings at the felicitation ceremony held at the 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals (NCMM) on 12 July 2022 in New Delhi.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for implementation of Sustainable Development Framework in mining. A five-star rating, highest in the rating scheme, is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific, efficient and sustainable mining, compliance of approved production, land, resettlement and other social impacts.

The list of UltraTech's mines recognised at the ceremony are: Rajashree Cement Limestone Mine (Rajashree Cement works), Baga Bhalag Limestone Mine (Bagga Cement works), Kharai Harundi Limestone Mine (Sewagram Cement works), Kavaya Limestine Mine (Gujarat Cement works), Majhgawan Limestne Mine (Sidhi Cement works), Vikram Cement Limestone Mine II (Vikram Cement works), Manikgarth Cement Limestone Mine (Manikgarh Cement works), Naokari Limestone Mine (Awarpur Cement works), Century Cement Limestone Mine (Baikunth Cement works), Rawan-Jhipan Limestone Mine (Rawan Cement works).







