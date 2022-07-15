PT Cemindo Gemilang barge breaks and spills clinker

15 July 2022

A barge loaded with clinker has been severely damaged in the middle at the wharf of a cement factory owned by PT Cemindo Gemilang located in Bayah district, Lebak regency, Banten, Indonesia.

The barge was loaded with about 8000m3 of clinker and suffered a fracture in the middle of the hull after loading on 11 July 2022. As a result of the broken barge, thousands of tonnes of clinker spilled onto the Bayah coast. The barge was evacuated for rescue by the TB Johan Jaya 130 assist tug.

The Head of the Bayah Port Working Area at the Labuan UPP Office, Muhamad Ace, confirmed that the barge incident occurred in the dock area of the cement plant.

He explained that in terms of the marine pollution caused by the clinker spill on the Bayah coast, Mr Ace would immediately coordinate with the Environment Service and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Published under