Mangal Industries Ltd performs plant groundbreaking ceremony

18 July 2022

Mangal Industries Ltd has performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a greenfield cement plant in Iluagba, Kogi State, Nigeria.

Mangal Industries had signed a US$600m deal with Sinoma International Engineering, of China, for the construction of a 3Mta cement plant and a 50MW captive power plant in Kogi State.

Mangal Industries Ltd's Managing Director, Engr Fahad Mangal said shortly after the ceremony that the project is expected to be completed by the end of the 1Q24.

According to him, work has already commenced with the site levelling and foundation workout, adding that when completed, Mangal Cement will eliminate the housing deficit as well as cement production in the country.

He stated that the company will also add value to the nation’s economy by creating thousands of jobs for the immediate communities and youths in the country, as well as revenue generation for both the state and the federal government.

He said that that its vision is to become a major player in Nigerian cement production and urged the Chinese constructing firm to deliver the project according to specification and on schedule.

Published under