Bedeschi opens a Hong Kong office

19 July 2022

Bedeschi is proud to announce the opening of the new branch in Hong Kong. Bedeschi Far East Ltd has the mission to assist the local customers and to support the Far East market both for the commercial topics and for the technical matters, said the company. Michele Gatto is the managing director of the new subsidiary in Hong Kong.

During the past decades Bedeschi has consolidated its market in the Far East as in China and Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, Korea and Japan, Thailand and others. “Nowadays, Bedeschi decided to launch the new subsidiary under the strategy to maximise the assistance and the presence in the area and strengthen the relationship with existing and new clients even more,” said Bedeschi’s statement.

