Carbon Clean awards contract to KBR for Rüdersdorf Carbon capture project

20 July 2022

Carbon Clean has awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract to global engineering experts, KBR, for a groundbreaking carbon capture project at CEMEX’s Rüdersdorf plant in Germany.

KBR will provide FEED services for the initial stage of the project which aims to develop and deploy Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC breakthrough modular carbon capture technology, to initially capture 100tpd of CO 2 at the plant. The captured CO 2 will be combined with green hydrogen to produce synthetic hydrocarbons that can be used in other industries.

Jay Ibrahim, KBR president Global Technology Solutions, commented: “KBR is extremely pleased to support CEMEX on the road to decarbonising its cement production. The deep engineering expertise KBR has will help bring Carbon Clean’s innovative technology to life. Reaching net zero targets requires expertise from different industries to work together and we make a powerful team. Hopefully, it will be the first of many such projects.”

Aniruddha Sharma, chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “We look forward to working with KBR on this next stage of our breakthrough project for CEMEX. Our fully modular and scalable carbon capture technology will play a significant role in helping cement companies achieve their decarbonisation ambitions. Scale is the biggest challenge facing any emerging clean technology business and this project is pivotal to ramp up industrial adoption.”

CEMEX is planning to increase the CO 2 capture by an additional 300tpd by 2026 and to ultimately capture up to 2000tpd as part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality at the Rüdersdorf plant by 2030.

Carbon Clean and CEMEX have agreed to work together to optimise CycloneCC for the cement industry and in May this year existing investor, CEMEX Ventures, was among eight investors in our record US$150m Series C round.

Sergio Menendez, regional president for CEMEX EMEA, added: “CEMEX is delighted to be partnering with Carbon Clean and KBR at our Rüdersdorf cement plant where we recently inaugurated the ‘Carbon Neutral Alliance’. This alliance aims to accelerate the development of innovative technologies to transform CEMEX’s Rüdersdorf plant into the first carbon-neutral cement facility by 2030. Breakthrough decarbonisation technologies will bring the world closer to climate neutrality, and each step towards this goal is made easier through cooperation with our business partners. We will continue to develop partnerships with an alliance of world class industrial experts and with governmental authorities who are as committed as we are to decarbonisation.”

Published under