TCC introduces World's first UHPC cabinet energy storage system

22 July 2022

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC) joined 7-11 to unveil its 10,000th store in Asia and introduced the “New Energy Convenience Store”. TCC combines the company’s strength in green energy, energy storage, battery and cement to build an energy storage system (ESS) to provide stable electricity and reduce carbon emissions.

7-11’s 10,000th store in Asia is Taiwan’s first convenience store to install an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system with green energy and ESS. It is also the first in Taiwan to install the new generation DC-DC charging infrastructure. To reach this goal, TCC designed and manufactured the world’s first ESS using environmental, fire- and explosion-resistant ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) shell used as the cabinet for the ESS. This also marks as a milestone for the commercialisation of the UHPC cabinet ESS developed by TCC.

“Currently, many new building designs include parking spaces for electric vehicles. Even if the charging infrastructure is slow charging, the electricity required for the charging infrastructure is still considered demanding for the building’s electricity supply. This also puts stress on the grid. This means it is foreseeable that buildings will need to install ESS. But, according to the Fire Services Act, the traditional metal shell ESS can only be located outside of the building at a certain distance and cannot be located inside. Therefore, the fire- and explosion-resistant UHPC-cabinet ESS is the best choice for buildings with great market potential,” said Nelson Chang, TCC Chairperson.

TCC uses a new and environmental concrete building material, UHPC, to build the ESS cabinets. Compared to the traditional metal shell of the same size, the UHPC shell can reduce around 40 per cent of carbon emissions. In addition to being fire- and explosion-resistant, UHPC has features such as low thermal conductivity and high compressive strength.

