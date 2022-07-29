Holcim’s Russian assets raided

ICR Newsroom By 29 July 2022

Holcim has reported a raiding attempt on its Russian assets, according to Kommersant daily and RIA Novosti. Unidentified people have filed documents with the Federal Tax Service to change the structure of the legal entities owned by Holcim.



In March, Holcim announced it would leave the Russian market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Now, following the decision of the Leninsky district court of the Chechen capital Grozny, the benefactors of its Russian divisions have reportedly changed. Holcim has appealed against the decision with a number of Russian ministries.

