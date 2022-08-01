Orient Cement profit hit by fuel costs

ICR Newsroom By 01 August 2022

Orient Cement has recorded unaudited revenue from operations of INR7139.3m (US$90.1m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. This compares to INR6909m in the same period a year earlier.

Total expenses over the same period, however, advanced from INR5558.7m to INR6560.5m, mainly driven by soaring power and fuel costs which advanced from INR1320.8m to INR2286.8m.

As a result, net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 came in at INR3741.7m, down from the INR8945.8m seen in the same period a year earlier. Basic earnings per share over the same period fell from INR4.37 to INR1.83.

Published under