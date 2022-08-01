CemNet.com » Cement News » Orient Cement profit hit by fuel costs

Orient Cement profit hit by fuel costs

Orient Cement profit hit by fuel costs
By ICR Newsroom
01 August 2022


Orient Cement has recorded unaudited revenue from operations of INR7139.3m (US$90.1m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. This compares to INR6909m in the same period a year earlier.

Total expenses over the same period, however, advanced from INR5558.7m to INR6560.5m, mainly driven by soaring power and fuel costs which advanced from INR1320.8m to INR2286.8m.

As a result, net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 came in at INR3741.7m, down from the INR8945.8m seen in the same period a year earlier. Basic earnings per share over the same period fell from INR4.37 to INR1.83. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Orient Cement India Indian sub-continent business results 