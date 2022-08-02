Holcim acquires SES insulation and roofing business

Holcim has successfully completed the acquisition of SES Foam LLC, the biggest independent spray foam insulation company in the US with 2022 estimated net sales of US$200m. SES has a track record of double-digit growth, with advanced energy-efficiency and bio-based solutions for new and green retrofitting projects.

Jamie Gentoso, global head Solutions & Products: “I warmly welcome all SES employees into the Holcim family. With SES’ leadership in thermal insulation, we are expanding our range of innovative systems for sustainable buildings, from roofing to insulation, to enhance buildings’ energy-efficiency. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Spring, SES offers products that improve buildings’ energy efficiency and thermal comfort, while lowering their carbon footprint. This transaction adds to Holcim’s other recent acquisitions in roofing and insulation, from Firestone Building Products to Malarkey Roofing Products. Pro-forma net sales for Holcim’s roofing and insulation business are on track to reach CHF3.5bn (US$3.67bn) for 2022.

