thyssenkrupp wins Prepol precalciner order

03 August 2022

thyssenkrupp Industrial Services in Asia-Pacific has been entrusted to provide a Prepol SC combustion chamber for a cement plant in South Korea. The target is to increase the thermal substitution rate in the calciner of up to 85 per cent without compromising any performance parameters in the pyroprocess.



Feeding material will be mainly coarse municipal waste with high moisture levels. The contract constitutes engineering, mechanical equipment and some modifications in the preheater tower. The commissioning of the system is planned for the end of 2023.

