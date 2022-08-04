CEMEX orders 200 low-carbon trucks

CEMEX has added nearly 200 lower-carbon natural gas-powered trucks as part of a comprehensive strategy seeking to decarbonise its global fleet. This initiative is part of the company’s flagship Future in Action programme to become a net-zero CO 2 company by 2050.

The investment in these 200 new vehicles consist mostly of concrete mixer trucks powered by low emission compressed natural gas (CNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG). These trucks will have a carbon footprint that is approximately 25 per cent lower than the diesel trucks they are replacing. Over half of the vehicles are in Mexico, with the remaining half split between southern California in the US and Colombia.



“Decarbonising our global fleet requires a multi-pronged approach built on innovation,” said Juan Romero, CEMEX executive vice president of sustainability, commercial and operations development. “Our strategy combines taking immediate action to reduce our carbon footprint with currently available state-of-the-art technology, while at the same time collaborating with our partners to discover, pilot, and scale the solutions needed to achieve net-zero.”

Overall, CEMEX has a 2030 Scope 3 goal to reduce transport carbon emissions by 20 per cent and is committed to reaching overall net-zero emissions by 2050. Scope 3 emissions are indirect emissions, including those from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution.

