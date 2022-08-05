Zacua Ventures to receive CEMEX and CEMEX Ventures' investment

05 August 2022

CEMEX and CEMEX Ventures are investing in a global early-stage venture fund, Zacua Ventures, which aims to tackle the construction industry’s biggest challenges in sustainability, productivity and urbanisation.

"As pioneers in the construction industry's transformation, we are happy to be part of this investment vehicle to seek innovative solutions that help boost productivity, sustainability, and urbanisation,” said Gonzalo Galindo, head of CEMEX Ventures. “The collaboration and synergy between the involved partners will help further accelerate our efforts.”

Zacua Ventures will seek synergies between the innovation priorities of all its partners. As the construction industry transforms, Zacua Ventures will be a strategic ally in the search and understanding of new technologies.

The team at Zacua Ventures is led by experts that have been investing in construction technology for the past decade. The company has offices in San Francisco, Madrid, and Singapore.

Other investors in this venture include ANDRES Construction, GS Futures, Progreso X and SABANCI Building Materials Group.

Published under