thyssenkrupp wins pyroprocessing orders in India

09 August 2022

thyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions India have been awarded contracts by Shree Cement and Hills Cement. The orders comprise the planning, engineering and supply of pyroprocessing plants, each including a Polytrack® clinker cooler.

Balasubramanian VN, director of thyssenkrupp Industries India's cement division, said: "The fact that Shree Cement and Hills Cement are working with us for the first time is of great strategic importance to us. We thank the management of both companies for their confidence in thyssenkrupp's technology."

