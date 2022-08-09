Start-up of Saipem's carbon capture pilot plant

The Hafslund Oslo Celsio CO 2 capture plant in Klemetsrud, Norway, has been started up with CO 2 Solutions technology provided by Saipem. This plant is the pilot of the ACCSESS project, a four-year Horizon 2020 project that aims to demonstrate technologies and produce tools and plans that aim to consolidate carbon dioxide capture and utilisation or storage (CCUS) technologies.



The pilot marks the first important milestone of the ACCSESS project.The CO 2 Solutions technology is part of Saipem's commitment to support its customers on the path to net zero, in line with Saipem’s approach to "Engineering for a sustainable future”.

ICR’s September 2022 issue will feature the ACCSESS project which is being located at the Górażdże cement plant (HeidelbergCement group) in Poland.

