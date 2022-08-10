Arabian Cement posts 34% rise in 2Q profit

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2022

Saudi cement producer Arabian Cement Co reported a 2Q net profit after zakat and tax of SAR45m (US$12m), up 34.2 per cent from SAR33.5m in the 2Q21.



The increase in profit was achieved despite sales slipping from SAR233m in the 2Q21 to SAR231m in the 2Q22 as the average sale price increased. In addition, there was an increase in the share of profit of associated companies and a decrease in finance costs. The 2Q22 also saw a decrease in sales volumes of Arabian Cement and its subsidiary in Jordan, Qatrana Cement Co.

