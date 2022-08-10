thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions wins Prepol® SC order

10 August 2022

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ Asia Pacific region has won a contract to supply a supply a prepol® SC combustion chamber for a cement plant in South Korea.

The scope of the contract includes engineering, mechanical equipment and some modifications to the preheater tower. The commissioning of the system is planned for the end of 2023.

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ Regional CEO, Lukas Schoeneck, commented: “The current turbulences on the coal market create a lot of pressure in cement plants to significantly increase the efforts on alternative fuels. Especially when talking high thermal substitution rates and lower quality alternative fuels, combustion chamber technologies connected to the calciner, like the prepol® SC, are the most suitable solution in the cement industry.”

