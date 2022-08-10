Holcim US acquires Basic Construction Company LLC

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2022

Holcim US has acquired the sand and gravel operations of Basic Construction Company LLC in New Kent County, Virginia, USA. The deal is expected to significantly expand strategically located aggregate reserves for Holcim’s Mid-Atlantic region, in line with its goal to fuel growth through bolt-on acquisitions in mature markets in the aggregates sector.

“We’re excited to add this 230-acre strategic reserve, which will support our continued expansion in the Virginia market and begin a strong community engagement in New Kent County,” said Cedric Barthelemy, head of the Mid-Atlantic region for Holcim, who will be managing the new operations alongside Donnie Bostic, area manager South Virginia, and Corey Johnson, general manager Mid-Atlantic region.

Published under