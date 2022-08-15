Asia Cement reports TWD4458m net profit in 2Q22

ICR Newsroom By 15 August 2022

Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp posted revenues of TWD24,488m (US$816.3m) in the second quarter of 2022, up 9.2 per cent when compared with the 2Q21.



Pretax profit came in at TWD5620m in the period under review, down 17.4 per cent from TWD6805m in the year-ago period.



The company also saw a net profit of TWD4458m in the 2Q22, representing a 1.3 per cent decrease when compared with the 2Q21, when net profit reached TWD4515m.

