Lafarge Canada opens first EV charging station

ICR Newsroom By 16 August 2022

Lafarge Canada (Holcim group) has announced the opening of the company’s first four electric vehicle charging stations in Canada at its Kent Ave ready-mixed concrete plant in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The project was initiated in March 2022 by Lafarge’s Vancouver team with support from Lafarge Canada for secured funding of CAD50,000 (US$38,669) and an additional CAD20,000 from the CleanBC Go electric vehicle (EV) charger rebate programme administered by BC Hydro.

The Kent Ave stations are the first of 100 charging stations planned for installation at 30 sites across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to create the infrastructure to support Lafarge Western Canada’s transition of its *light-duty vehicle fleet to electric vehicles by 2025 (aiding the company’s Scope 3 emissions). The fleet initiative creates the potential to eliminate 188t of CO 2 emissions over the next five years.

*Lafarge Western Canada’s transition of its light-duty fleet to hybrid and electrical vehicles by 2025 will include the full-time sales and logistics operations in British Columbia, Northern Alberta and Southern Alberta.

Published under