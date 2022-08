ASEC wins two-year operation and maintenance contract with BMIC

ICR Newsroom By 16 August 2022

Arab Swiss Engineering Co (ASEC) has won a two-year contract for the operation and maintenance of Building Material Industries Co’s Assuit cement plant, Egypt. This follows the first phase of preparation.

The contract was signed by Dr Said Mohamed Hussein, chairman and managing director of BMIC and Ashraf Al-Kahky, CEO and managing director of ASEC.

Previously, ASEC had the technical management responsibility for the plant during the 2011-19 period.

